Williamsport -- The Leadership Lycoming program helps local leaders develop their skills and motivate each other. For the current class the year began with lessons steeped in history and tradition, supporting community organizations like Family Promise, Sojourner Truth Ministries, the James V. Brown Library, the Office of Aging, the New Love Center Food Pantry, and the Lycoming County United Way.

After starting with heavily traditional service projects, the COVID-19 crisis slammed the brakes on normal life. To adapt to the new situation, the Chamber's leaders have created virtual events to let LL members continue their educational sessions.

“This is the first time in the history of the Leadership Lycoming program that we have temporarily shifted to virtual programming. I want to thank the Class of 2020 for their patience and understanding while we navigate through this change,” states Chairman, Sherry Paulhamus. “All of our sub-committees continue to suggest alternative ways to bring quality programming, while being mindful that class participants are often working from home, juggling home schooling, childcare, and other responsibilities.”

On Thursday, May 14, the class will take to virtual learning to hear speakers from PPL, the Marcellus Shale Coalition, and the Community Theatre League.

“We are confident we can continue to provide meaningful sessions until we can resume a more traditional in-person program,” says Sherry Paulhamus.

Until normal programming can continue, the members of Leadership Lycoming look forward to the future. Planning has continued for the Final 3, planned for Friday, July 31, and the Class of 2020 graduation on Thursday, August 13.

Applications for the class of 2021 have been extended to June 15.