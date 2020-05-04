Harrisburg -- Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar provided an update today on the June 2 primary election and outlined how Pennsylvanians can apply for a mail-in ballot.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on May 26. "Apply as soon as possible," the Governor urged. He said he will be applying today. Go to VotesPA.com.

"Polling places will still be open, although where you vote may change," said Gov. Wolf. He reminded residents to watch their county election offices for location.

The state says they are doing everything possible to protect the public who do choose to vote in person on June 2. Masks will be distributed at polling places. Floor tape will mark safe social distance positions, and kits including santizer and sanitizing wipes will be provided at polling places. Exercise social distance practices, wear masks, and exercise your right to vote.

"We are in an unprecedented time and are facing a major public health crisis in a presidential election year," said Governor Wolf. "I want Pennsylvanians to know that they have options for how to cast their ballots, including both voting by mail and voting in person. Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy, and Pennsylvanians can still cast their ballots while keeping themselves safe and healthy."

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar praised the foresight in the passing of Act 77, allowing Pennsylvanians more voting options. "Thank goodness one of those options was vote by mail," she said, "at the time they had no idea how important that would be."

The state has taken measures to be prepared for June 2, including launching a comprehensive voter education campaign to alert residents of the new date and availability of online option, and a bilingual public awareness campaign via TV, radio, and digital channels.

The education campaigns have worked, Boockvar said. "Over 960,000 applications have already been submitted, 76% of those done online."

Schools and other facilities are urged to work with counties for expanded polling places. Schools, in fact, can be mandated to open. Private facilities may be strongly urged to serve as polling places, but not mandated.

The state received $14 million from the CARES act for COVID-19 related expenses, and an additional $15 million, Boockvar said, from previous funding sources. Of these funds, $13 million will be distributed to individual counties for increaseed staff, equipment, supplies, mailers, and other communication costs.

The National Guard have been key members of the COVID-19 mitigation effort. If the National Guard is called in to help during elections, they'll be serving in plain clothes, Boockvar said.

"We will vote in a secure and safe fashion."

