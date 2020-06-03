These days, the gymnasium at Trinity United Methodist Church in Jersey Shore resembles a grocery warehouse more than a room for food, fellowship, and games.

The gym is piled high with boxes of paper products, cereal, granola bars, and chips. Tables by the door on one side hold boxes full of fruit, with printed-out sheets labeling them for delivery drivers heading to Avis, Woolrich, Lock Haven, and apartment complexes in Jersey Shore. Since COVID-19 came, the New Love Center has been feeding hundreds of people a day out of this space via takeout and delivery meals.

Head cook Gene Blase II said the kitchen went from serving 70 to 90 meals a day to its regular patrons, eating in the gym every weekday lunch hour. Since the COVID-19 shutdown, the New Love Center has been providing more than 200 delivery and around 180 takeout meals every weekday. They have also been one of several independent organizations sponsoring "pop up" pantries in parking lots, at the Emerald Fire company in Renovo and the STEP facility in Lock Haven.

About 20 people are enough to put the meal together day after day, said New Love Center administrative assistant Kristen Hughes. That's including drivers, cooks, and servers.

First things in the morning on this particular day include heating up about seven cases of tomato soup and starting to spread mayonnaise on the toasted cheese sandwiches. They'll be baked and then held in the heat trays until it's their turn to go out on deliveries or out a side door to people picking up their meals.

A reporter is deputized to fill plastic bags with nacho cheese goldfish crackers and granola bars, the side snacks for the day.

The New Love Center followed the "original" Love Center, a café that provided food to people in need until about five years ago. That operation gave two weeks notice to the community it was stopping service.

"Ecumennically the churches and interested community members all got together" Alice Fox, New Love Center board president said. The pastors of Trinity and St. John's, where the bimonthly food pantry is located, told their church boards it would be a year of using their space. That was five years ago.

The New Love Center has property with plans to build a facility dedicated to its mission of feeding the hungry, on land outside Jersey Shore along Route 44.

There's plenty of help from outside sources, though the mission could always use more hands.

Soon after the COVID-19 shutdown, the New Love Center received 400 pounds of produce from Ruby Tuesday. And some people donate produce from their garden, Hughes said. Otherwise, much of the food they donate comes through the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank system.

Fox has been busy coordinating logistics, finding space to put more refrigerators and then having to call electricians to put the three phase electric.

On this afternoon, with lunches going out, the kitchen help starts prepping for the next day's "lunch for breakfast" meal. Cracking and whisking eggs, they fill up bowls that are put in the coolers to cook off the next day.

The third staffer, who preferred not to be named, picked up the over-date baked goods from the Weis Market across the street. He spent a half hour pushing four carts up the slope to Trinity this particular morning, full of doughnuts and other sugary goodies. People picking up their lunch dig out what they want on their way out the door.

Like many organizations, there's been a lot of hope and prayers during these strange times. Fox tells a story of a dozen volunteers signed up to provide 340 cars with food at a pop-up pantry in Lock Haven.

Scheduled for noon, "at 11:40, all these people come out of their cars. We had probably 35 volunteers," Fox said.