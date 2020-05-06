Jersey Shore, Pa. – ManorCare Health Services in Jersey Shore has confirmed that they have 12 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, May 5.

Of those cases, 11 are patients and one is a staff member, according to Julie Beckert, assistant vice president and director of marketing and communications at HCR ManorCare, Inc.’s corporate office in Toledo, Ohio. The staff member is home in quarantine.

Seven patients are currently in quarantine in an airborne isolation unit at the facility at 1008 Thompson Street. Three have been taken to area hospitals.

“We should be able to take patients back as long as they continue to meet skilled nursing requirements and we can put them under our airborne isolation protocols,” Beckert said.

Case counts have been rising in the Jersey Shore zip code of 17740, with a total of 38 cases reported by Pennsylvania Department of Health as of Tuesday. Lycoming County has an overall case count of 86. Williamsport's zip code 17701 had 19 of those cases. Six cases have been recorded for South Williamsport's zip code 17702 and seven for the 17756 zip code for Muncy.

A daily report from Pennsylvania Department of Health shows that Lycoming County has two nursing homes that have positive cases on Wednesday, with a total of 29 residents and seven staff members affected. The report does not name the nursing homes.

"The Department of Health does not, at this time, have a public list of facilities with cases," said Maggi Mumma, Deputy Press Secretary for Pennsylvania Department of Health. She referred a reporter to the Department of Heath's chart.

Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. said the four reported COVID-19 deaths in Lycoming County have been at nursing homes.

“We know that the frail and elderly are especially susceptible to this virus. That’s why we are in close communication with our local health department, CDC, and CMS to ensure we have the latest information and resources available," Beckert said in an email statement. "The health and well-being of our patients and employees remains our top priority.”

Those who develop symptoms are tested and the Pennsylvania Department of Health notifies ManorCare of positive results, she said.

ManorCare began taking precautions at their facilities when the virus first reached the United States earlier this year. The precautions include checking and monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19 for all visitors, patients, and employees.

On March 14, ManorCare added more precautions such as eliminating group activities and most visitors except for those nearing the end of their lives, according to Beckert. Universal masking for employees also became a requirement at that time.

“Any staff who may have had an exposure, symptoms, or tested positive will be quarantined and not in the center,” Beckert said.

“Whether we have a novel Coronavirus positive case, can get tests, are waiting for test results, or have patients who may need additional monitoring, we manage the risk at the same level of intensity and commitment by adding enhanced monitoring and screening as well as putting into place isolation practices for patients or quarantine for employees,” Beckert wrote in the statement.

The airborne isolation units have barriers installed to protect other residents and employees and keep higher risk patients in the focused treatment area. Personal protective equipment (PPE) used is dedicated to this unit and dedicated staff wearing CDC-approved PPE takes care of patients. The PPE used includes respiratory masks, gowns, face shields, goggles, and gloves. Special cleaning measures are taken in these units, including disposal, laundry, and sanitization.

Additional precautions taken include:

Holding new admissions.

Taking regular symptom and temperature checks of all residents, with a reduced temperature threshold to 99 degrees to address any change in condition rapidly.

Increased sanitizing and cleaning processes.

Reviewing all inventory for personal protective equipment , such as masks and gowns , and educating staff on proper use and disposal.

Working with the D epartment of H ealth, CDC, and the community to minimize any additional risk.

Staying connected with families.

Regular updates and in-servicing of care team.

Working with supply chain to ensure the appropriate PPE supplies.

Staff continues to communicate directly with employees, patients and families if they are affected or if there is a risk of exposure.

“This information is constantly changing and for us to report that information publicly may just add concern and fear rather than allay it. We are happy to address any concerns or questions employees, patients, and families have directly with them,” Beckert said.

“Our employees are working extremely hard and in a challenging environment. They have had to think outside the box to keep families and patients informed and connected, change how we serve meals, deliver therapy, and present activities while maintaining social distancing, hygiene practices, and wearing PPE. They are true health care heroes and deserve to be recognized as such."