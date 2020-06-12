Williamsport -- As Lycoming County moves into the Green Stage of reopening, the James V. Brown Library will begin offering additional services beginning Monday, June 15.

Here are the changes taking place:

Public computers will be available to use. The computers have been moved to allow a safe distance between people.

Printing, scanning, copying, genealogy requests, and stamps will be available.

Holds pick-up is relocating. The holds pick-up desk will now be located inside the Market Street door.

Fees for DVDs are back, and fines can be paid at the help desk.

Plexiglass shields have been installed in front of the help desk.

Patron traffic flow will be one-way only. To access help desk services or use the public computers, enter at the Welch Wing door and proceed to the first floor of the Vintage Wing to the main help desk. All patrons are to exit through the State Street door or through the elevator for handicap access.

What is not changing: