Williamsport -- The James V. Brown Library will be providing limited services to the public beginning on Monday, May 18, with special guidelines in place to ensure visitors' and staff members' health and safety.

Patrons will only be able to pick up holds at the Edwin Street entrance to the Welch Children's wing. Members of the public will NOT be allowed into the library building for any reason.

“The James V. Brown Library Board of Trustees and Staff have been anxiously waiting to reconnect with our community during this difficult time and we are so grateful to once again offer access to our collection to our community of readers,” said Barbara S. McGary, Executive Director of the James V. Brown Library. “Even though for the health and safety of our community we are only able to offer a holds-driven pick-up service of our collection at this time, we know that the ideas and stories that will be borrowed will add joy to the lives of the people we serve.”

The library will only permit holds pickups during these hours:

Monday - Friday 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. specifically for vulnerable populations

Monday - Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the general public

Saturday 9 a.m. to 19 a.m. specifically for vulnerable populations

Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the general public

The library will be completely closed on Sundays for cleaning.

The library will begin slowly reopening in phases in the coming weeks, with the first step being the acceptance of materials back from the public. All returned materials will be quarantined for three days before re-shelving. Hold requests will be filled during this time.

All library material due dates have been extended to June 8.

Patrons may place holds online under "Books/Movies/Music" at jvbrown.edu or by calling (570) 326-0536 and speaking with a staff member.

Holds will not be accepted in person and will only be filled for items from the James V. Brown Library. Inter-library loans and material borrowing from other Lycoming County libraries will not take place at this time.

Patrons are limited to 10 items per transaction on teen and adult library cards, and 20 items per transaction for children 12 and younger. There will be no fees during this time for borrowing DVDs.

Once you receive confirmation that your holds are ready to pick up, please follow these guidelines:

Enter through the Welch Children's Wing entrance along Edwin Street

Stay six feet apart from other people

Families are asked to have only one person enter to pick up holds

Face masks are required

Items may only be returned to book drops at the Welch Children's Wing, in front of the building along West Fourth Street, or on the side of the building via State Street. Staff will not directly accept returns.

The Friends Bookstore will continue to be closed, and the Friends of James V. Brown Library are not accepting book donations at this time. The staff thanks you for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time.

For general reference questions, please call (570) 326-0536 or fill out the Contact Us form at jvbrown.edu.