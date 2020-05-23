Williamsport -- The James V. Brown Library has chosen to postpone 2020's Author Gala fundraiser featuring best-selling author David Baldacci to autumn of 2021. The exact date for the rescheduled gala has not yet been determined, but the library will provide updates as they become available.

“In an effort to keep our staff and donors safe, the library decided it would be best to hold this event next fall, when it is safer to gather in large groups,” said Barbara S. McGary, executive director of the library.

Those who would like to be updated about the rescheduled event for 2021 are encouraged to email Robin Glossner, the library’s development director, at rglossner@jvbrown.edu to be added to a communication list.

“We look forward to offering an additional virtual fundraising opportunity later this year,” Glossner said.

While this is a devastating hit to the library’s fundraising efforts – this is the library’s only fundraising event each year – donations to support the library can be made anytime by visiting jvbrown.edu and clicking “donate” at the upper-right corner.

The library is continuing to offer virtual programming for all ages and is still offering pick-up service for holds during this time.