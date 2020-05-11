No more group meetings. No more drug tests. No more in-person counseling. No more jobs.

If there was ever a bad time to be a recovering addict, it’s right now.

“The disease wants to put us in a place of isolation. It wants to trap us in a corner,” said Jennifer Stack, of Williamsport, who is close to three years clean from drugs and alcohol, after a lifetime of struggling with addiction.

One of the most pivotal times during recovery is the first year, and building a support system is one of the most important first steps, said Shea Madden, executive director of the West Branch Drug & Alcohol Commission.

Even Stack, who has recently gone through a hardship and lives alone, admitted to considering that “a glass of wine might not be so bad.”

“This disease is baffling, cunning and insidious,” she said. “I feel bad for people who are just getting out of rehab.”

In Lycoming County, overdose numbers have spiked and suicide rates are up, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr.

As of May 5, 15 overdoses and nine suicides have been recorded in the county to date in 2020. The suicide rate is 125% higher than the 2019 rate was at this same time.

“There is a definite increase of both during this pandemic,” Kiessling said.

‘We are still here’

Counseling services, treatment court and one-on-one meetings are still available for those in recovery, according to Madden.

While virtual services cannot replace face-to-face interaction, Madden said her staff is working around the clock to stay in touch with their clients...

Read the whole story on On the PULSE