Washington, D.C. -- The Internal Revenue Service took time this week to remind taxpayers to keep their guard up for tax fraud and other financial scams related to COVID-19. The IRS Criminal Investigation division has seen a variety of Economic Impact Payment scams and other schemes looking to take advantage of unsuspecting taxpayers.

The Criminal Investigation division continues to work with law enforcement agencies domestically and abroad to educate the public about these scams and investigate those perpetrating them.

"Criminals seize on every opportunity to exploit bad situations, and this pandemic is no exception," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "The IRS is fully focused on protecting Americans while delivering Economic Impact Payments in record time. The pursuit of those who participate in COVID-19 related scams, intentionally abusing the programs intended to help millions of Americans during these uncertain times, will long remain a significant priority of both the IRS and IRS-CI.”

Scammers are continuing to use the COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments as a cover for their schemes to steal personal information and money. Other schemes include selling fake at-home test kits, fake cures, vaccines, pills, and advice about unproven treatments. Others still create fake shops, websites, and social media accounts that promise to sell large quantities of medical supplies while never actually delivering the promised items.

“Criminals try to take advantage of our most vulnerable times and our most vulnerable populations. But because we have seen many of these criminals and schemes before, we know how to find them and we know how to expose them," said Don Fort, Chief of IRS Criminal Investigation. “And because COVID-19 is a global problem, it requires a global solution. Not only are we leveraging our financial investigative expertise domestically, we are working hand-in-hand with our J5 partners on those COVID-19 cases that cross borders. There truly is no place for criminals to hide.”

Even more scams involve setting up fake charities that solicit donations for individuals, groups, and areas affected by COVID-19. Some offer opportunities to invest early in companies working on a vaccine, promising that the "company" stock will increase in value dramatically. These scams are usually disguised as "research reports" that predict certain "target prices" and pertain to low-priced microcap stocks.