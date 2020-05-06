Harrisburg -- On Monday, House Bill 2408, which will exempt cash payments disbursed by the CARES Act from state and local taxation if passed, was unanimously approved by the state's House of Representatives.

“These funds were provided as assistance, not as income, and they shouldn’t be treated as such in Pennsylvania,” said Representative Scott Conklin (D - Centre).

“Our businesses and residents need help, not an additional tax burden on top of trying to stay afloat during this crisis," Conklin added. "We need to remain focused on doing everything we can to help them through this time and in the weeks and months to follow, and this legislation is one example of doing just that."

The CARES Act was passed by Congress to help American individuals and businesses stay afloat amid the COVID-19 public health emergency. The bill included cash payments to people making less than $99,000 per year and couples making less than $198,000 annually.

“COVID-19 has been harsh for all residents in one form or another. Unfortunately, many struggled financially due to a sudden loss of income, which is why the CARES Act was passed. This funding was exempt from federal taxation with hopes that it would maximize the impact of the distributed funding. This bill does the same exact thing at the state level,” Representative Brandon Markosek (D - Allegheny), the author and prime sponsor of the bill, said.

Rep. Markosek continued: “I’m grateful to know that even in our darkest moments, my colleagues and I are willing and able to set aside political differences and vote on bills that can truly make a difference in the commonwealth."

House Bill 2408 is with the state Senate for consideration.