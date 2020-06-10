Harrisburg, Pa. -- Tuesday evening, the House passed a resolution to end the COVID-19 emergency declaration with bipartisan support.

Under the Pennsylvania Constitution, the General Assembly has the authority to terminate a state of disaster emergency at any time by concurrent resolution. Upon adoption of the resolution, the governor must issue an executive order or proclamation ending the state of disaster emergency.

Tuesday’s House vote completes the concurrent resolution process, according to PA House GOP news.

After a four-hour debate in which 30 of the 50 senators spoke, the state Senate passed the resolution 31-19 with two Democrats joining Republicans shortly before 8 p.m, reported the PA Post. The House then took up the resolution on concurrence and passed it 121-81.

“Our residents have made their voices loud and clear. The COVID-19 curve is flat, and our hospital systems are not overrun with cases," House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Peach Bottom) said.

"Our business owners, workers and families no longer need to live under state-imposed quarantines,” Cutler said. “The General Assembly has taken several significant steps to ensure nursing homes, long-term care facilities, and those most at-risk for contracting the virus have the resources necessary to save and protect lives.

“It is time for our Commonwealth to move forward," said Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter). Our business owners and workers are creative and innovative problem solvers. They are ready to reopen in a safe and responsible way.

“The coronavirus is not going away, and we cannot stay on lockdown forever. We must act to protect both lives and livelihoods.

“It is equally important that the General Assembly acts to put an end to the unilateral decision-making of the governor over the last three months. We are an equal branch of government and it’s time to restore that balance.”

Legislative Republicans say that because Title 35 of state code says the governor “shall” sign a concurrent resolution that ends the governor’s disaster declaration, he has no choice in the matter such that passage by both chambers effectively ends a declared emergency.

According to PA Post, Wolf spokesperson Lyndsay Kensinger said the governor will disapprove the resolution. However, even if the resolution were to take effect, it would not affect the administration’s phased reopening plan.

Both sides expect the matter to be continued in court.