Harrisburg, Pa. -- This week the Pennsylvania House of Representatives approved House Bill 2455 by an overwhelming vote of 201 - 1.

The bill would create a comprehensive framework for Pennsylvania's COVID-19 testing, which includes prioritizing first responders, medical professionals, and vulnerable individuals. The bill would also give greater freedom for local health departments to implement testing.

“Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf have been very clear that expanded testing is the key to returning to work, schools and places of worship,” said House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler. “We should empower health departments in all corners of the state to do what’s necessary to protect their communities, and this bill does just that.”

Before its approval, the bill was amended to require the governor to review the state's COVID-19 testing capacity and issue a plan to test first responders, healthcare workers, and vulnerable populations. The tests should also be used to ease mitigation requirements imposed by the state government.

In addition, the bill holds the governor responsible for providing regular reports on testing efforts, including available testing resources, costs, and number of tests needed.

“I drafted House Bill 2455 after learning Chester County purchased thousands of COVID-19 test kits, but red tape at the state Department of Health blocked our county from using the tests to screen first responders and medical professionals for the coronavirus,” said Rep. John Lawrence. “This legislation authorizes any local health department, including those in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, to proceed with testing that meets appropriate U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines.”

House Bill 2455 advances to the Senate for consideration.