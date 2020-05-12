Pennsylvania lawmakers have recently acted on several bills that could help farmers and rural people weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The House of Representatives on April 30 unanimously passed a bill to help food processing plants safeguard worker health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed grant program would cover a percentage of the cost of personal protective equipment, testing thermometers, the installation of physical barriers between workers, extra sanitizing and on-site medical services.

“Not only will this program help make sure we have enough food, it is also the right thing to do for the brave essential workers that staff these facilities,” said sponsoring Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, D-Waverly Township.

On a 133-69 vote, the House also approved a bill that would allow lawn and garden centers to reopen.

Employers would have to provide personal protective equipment, paid sick leave and hazard pay based on the worker’s risk of exposure to the virus.

The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and State Grange supported the bill.

The food processing and garden center bills now head to the Senate.

The House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee approved on May 4 a bill that would limit liability for donating food that is past its expiration date but still safe to eat.

The ag committee was set to vote on a similar, Democrat-led bill on April 27, but Republicans introduced their own bill after the prime sponsor withdrew.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a telemedicine bill April 20 because an amendment made in the House would have restricted the technology’s use for abortions.

Wolf said he supported an earlier version of the bill, which was introduced by GOP Sen. Elder Vogel, chairman of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.