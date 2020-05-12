Williamsport -- Because of the drastic loss of revenue from COVID-19, Horizon Federal Credit Union of Williamsport has updated their product offerings to provide more affordable small business loans, accounts, and services.
These changes include:
- Eliminating the monthly fee on interest-bearing small business checking accounts
- Enabling small business members the ability to deposit checks through mobile banking
- Providing affordable merchant processing services, including rebates to cover the cost of the terminal and up to $150 in statement credits
- Offering low rates for small business loans and lines of credit to assist with cash flow
“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community” said Horizon CEO Justin Howard. “This pandemic has made it difficult to generate income to pay their employees, rent, and utilities. We want to make sure we have their back during this difficult time. Many small businesses don’t currently accept card payments, and these rebates will make it easier to get started.”