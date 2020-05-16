EDITORS NOTE: Healing Hands is an ongoing series featuring the personal stories of health care workers who spend their days on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. John Boll walks into a hospital room. Gowned, gloved and masked, Boll assesses his patient before eventually making his determination. He picks up the phone to call the patient’s family, who is unable to be with their loved one at the hospital.

Emotions are high, and new information about ways to deal with this new coronavirus fly around, changing from day to day. Meanwhile, Boll works hard to make the best decisions he can, based on his 20 years of experience in the field.

Doctors are trained to deal with crises, but in a world of face masks, telemedicine and quickly evolving care requirements, every day brings its own set of challenges.

“Each day seems to be the equivalent to two to three months of work,” said Boll, who is the associate director at UPMC Susquehanna’s Williamsport Family Medicine Residency. “It’s forced us all to do things that are outside of our comfort zone in order to provide the care that is needed.”

The changes in care and intensity of emotions have created...

