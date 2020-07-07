Wellsboro -- The Hamilton-Gibson Women's Project has announced that "Shrew, a Tale Retold," the group's 2020 autumn production of Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew" as well as the Shakespeare on its Feet Workshop have been postponed due concerns about the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The workshop, originally scheduled this August, was paired with the production to assist in preparing participants for the large cast show.

According to Hamilton-Gibson, the earliest that the Shakespeare production and workshop can be held is in 2022. An announcement will be made once both events have a confirmed date.

The Simple Keys to Authentic Acting workshop is expected to proceed as scheduled during August.

For more information, call Hamilton-Gibson Productions at (570) 724-2079.