Wellsboro -- Hamilton-Gibson Productions' schedule has been forced to change somewhat due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, with scheduled performances of "Almost, Maine" and the "Shakespeare on its Feet" workshop experiencing delays.

"Almost, Maine" performances postponed

Hamilton-Gibson has promised that "Almost, Maine" will still be performed, but the new performance dates are still unknown.

"We are definitely performing this delightful, warm look at love by John Cariani just as soon as we get the ‘all clear’ from Gov. Tom Wolf no matter when that might be," said Director Thomas Putnam.

“The show features different couples and unique situations that all take place at the same time on a cold wintry evening in a place called Almost, Maine, way in the middle of nowhere,” Putnam said. “Originally written for two men and two women who play multiple roles, we’ve expanded the cast so each actor plays only one role.”

Cast members are: Josh Allen, Terry Babb, Houston Baker, Sean Bartlett, Barbara Biddison, Alex Borzok, Mary Cooper, Ramon Duterte, Sarah Duterte, Kacy Hagan, Linda Iseri, Alexandria Kurtz, Michelle Lockwood, Laura Mullins, Ryan Mullins, Drew Patrick, Keegan Reifer, Maddie Wilson and Wyatt Wood.

Sponsoring the show are Rick and Karen Doganiero and Drs. Tina Tolins and Grady Gafford.

"Shakespeare on its Feet" rescheduled for August

The two-session "Shakespeare on its Feet" workshop has been moved from April 25 to Saturday, August 22 at the Gallery of the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue, Wellsboro.

The workshop is offered by the H-G Women's Project and presented by Jessie Thompson. It offers a fun and creative day of language and theatre for anyone with an interest in acting, regardless of experience level. Discover how the language and stories of Shakespeare are still playable, relatable, and relevant, even in modern times, and explore your physical, emotional, and vocal range.

During the morning session, participants will experiment with some physical and vocal exercises and then apply them to the text. In the afternoon session, registrants will work on short scenes (provided) and/or any monologues they might want to bring.

The registration fee is $10 to attend either the morning or the afternoon session or $15 to attend both.

To register, call (570) 724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.

The workshop is sponsored in part by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

"A Christmas Carol" auditions for Tiny Tim due May 2

Young actors or actresses aged 6 to 8 who are interested in playing Tiny Tim and two other characters, including serving as a narrator for "A Christmas Carol" are invited to submit an audition video of themselves reading from a script. The videos should be submitted by Saturday, May 2.

"I am looking for a young actor who reads well and can handle memorizing a lot of lines," said Director Gabe Hakvaag.

“The auditions are for Actor One,” he explained. "Actor One narrates the play, plus appears as Tiny Tim, Dick Wilkins and The Ghost of Christmas Yet To Be.”

Although seen only briefly, Tiny Tim is a major character and serves as an important symbol of the consequences of Scrooge's choices. Dick Wilkins, Mr. Fezziwig's apprentice, works with Scrooge and is seen during the Ghost of Christmas Past segment. The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come is the third and final spirit to visit the miserly Scrooge on Christmas Eve.

Each year as part of the Dickens Of A Christmas festival in Wellsboro, HG stages two productions of the play, one in the Warehouse Theatre and the other in the Coolidge Theatre. For each production, one actor plays Ebenezer Scrooge, while five others play all the other characters.

A number of young actors have played the role of Tiny Tim. “Bryson Fuhrer has played Tiny Tim for the past three years and while we love having him in the cast, he’s now a teenager and is just too tall to play Tiny," said Hakvaag.

Other actors in the Warehouse Theatre production are: Thomas Walrath, Brian Kennedy, Kris Worthington, Mitch Kreisler and Sarah Knight.

Rehearsals for "A Christmas Carol" will begin in September with performances on Saturday and Sunday, December 5 and 6.

For more details and to request a script selection to read, contact Hamilton-Gibson Productions by calling (570) 724-2079 or emailing hamgib@gmail.com.