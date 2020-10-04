Danville, Pa. – Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation now has 67 active COVID-19 cases among residents and 33 staff cases, according to the website.

The facility’s nursing administrator, Bob Druckenmiller, noted on the website that, “Grandview Nursing and Rehab has been working diligently to follow the infection controls processes outlined by the federal and state governments related to COVID-19. In spite of our best efforts, the facility has incurred several cases of the disease, both symptomatic and asymptomatic.”

Seven of the residents and two of the staff members developed respiratory symptoms within the last 72 hours.

The first COVID-19 case at Grandview was reported a week ago. On Sept. 29, a letter on the facility’s website said they had 55 active cases – 19 among staff members and 36 among residents.

A long-term care facility in Northumberland County also is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township reported 16 deaths last week and a cumulative total of 162 cases among residents and 72 among staff.

As of Friday, Oct. 2, the facility posted a notification letter on the website stating they had 54 active resident cases and 38 active staff cases. Nine residents and eight staff had new onset respiratory symptoms within 72 hours of the letter’s posting on Friday.

The National Guard was deployed to Mountain View on Sept. 26 to support staffing. Approximately 16 soldiers and airmen, including several nurses and medics, have been helping with care of patients, transport and general duties such as housekeeping.