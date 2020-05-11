Harrisburg -- Governor Tom Wolf today reminded Pennsylvanians that the state’s actions to stop the spread of COVID-19 are working and that we must stay the course and follow the law or there will be negative consequences.

Aside from the "moral" obligation Gov. Wolf says each county government has to its residents to keep them safe by following the guidelines, there will be other consequences such as less or no discretionary funds to counties that open early, based on local leaders' unwillingness to abide by the "red, yellow, green" matrix he has outlined.

Opening outside of the law subjects business owners to risks such as losing liquor licenses, occupancy certifications, and posing an undue risk to employees and customers. "It's morally wrong and simply bad business," the Governor said.

In response, Congressman Fred Keller said, “trying to feed your family is not ‘cowardly.’ The vast majority of Pennsylvanians rely on their jobs to put food on the table and pay their bills. Because of Gov. Wolf’s prolonged shutdown order, nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians, or 26 percent of our state’s workforce, are unemployed, and overdose and suicide deaths are rising.

"Pennsylvanians have shown they can safely shop and work in mega-retailers while the Governor unilaterally keeps small businesses closed and is now threatening them if they re-open. Despite what Gov. Wolf believes, Pennsylvania’s small business owners and workers are smart enough to operate safely and feed their families," said Congressman Keller.

Congressman Keller said Gov. Wolf. is the "only one who has given in to the virus, " accusing him of "denying Pennsylvanians their freedom, exacerbating the societal effects of this virus, and creating a situation where the cure is worse than the disease.”

House Republicans responded saying, “name calling is beneath the dignity of the office of the governor.

“Millions of Pennsylvanians are unemployed, millions more have children who are not being adequately educated and many others are watching their livelihoods fall apart while they have waited weeks for a failed unemployment compensation system to help. Our residents have been trying desperately to get the governor’s attention; however, he has not been listening.

“It is never wrong to lift the voices of concerned constituents. In fact, it is the duty of every elected official to do so. That is not cowardice; it is patriotism.

“The governor often touts jobs that pay, schools that teach and government that works. Well today, Pennsylvanians are hurting, and the governor is not delivering on any of those promises.”

The governor reiterated that reopening too soon can cause COVID-19 to spread, for cases and deaths to spike and for closures to be reinstated perhaps for much longer.

“Pennsylvanians are fighting for our lives,” Gov. Wolf said. “We have fought this deadly virus in the best way we can, and sacrificed in ways we could never have imagined. It has been a new kind of heroism – in many ways a quiet heroism. These heroic acts deserve to be met not by surrendering, but by staying the course.”

Reopening decisions, said the Governor, are based on the advice of scientists, medical professionals, and the state’s epidemiologists.

Factors that inform decisions include case counts, modeling, geographic location, contact tracing and testing capabilities for individual counties, regions, and the state. Each county is considered individually before deciding on placement into the red, yellow, or green phases. Yellow counties have a lower risk of virus spread. Red counties have a higher risk of virus spread.

“I cannot allow residents in a red county to get sick because their local officials can’t see the invisible risk of the virus in their community,” Wolf said. “So, I must, and I will impose consequences if a county locally lifts restrictions when it has not yet been given the go-ahead by the state.”

The governor outlined the following consequences to counties that do not abide by the law to remain closed:

Counties will not be eligible for federal stimulus discretionary funds the state receives and intends to provide to counties with populations of fewer than 500,000.

Businesses in counties that do not abide by the law will no longer be eligible for business liability insurance and the protections it provides. The Pennsylvania Department of Insurance released details of this earlier today.

Restaurants that reopen for dine-in service in counties that have not been authorized to reopen will be at risk of losing their liquor license.

County residents receiving unemployment compensation will be able to continue to receive benefits even if their employer reopens. Employees may choose not to return out of concern for personal safety and safety of co-workers.

Governor Wolf called local politicians' decisions to open up ahead of the yellow light "cowardly," but does not intend to bring legal action against counties who do.

“This is not a time to give up,” Wolf said. “This is a time to rededicate ourselves to the task of beating this virus. I intend to keep fighting, and I believe that the overwhelming majority of my fellow Pennsylvanians intend to keep fighting it too. With that unity, I know we can win.”