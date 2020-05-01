Harrisburg -- Twenty four counties in north and northcentral Pennsylvania will see some relief from Governor Wolf's stay-at-home order and business closures as part of the state's strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Over the past two months, Pennsylvanians in every corner of our commonwealth have acted collectively to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said. “We have seen our new case numbers stabilize statewide and while we still have areas where outbreaks are occurring, we also have many areas that have few or no new cases.”

All of the counties that are moving from “red” to “yellow” in Wolf’s color-coded reopening plan are in the northwest and northcentral regions of Pennsylvania, which have seen far fewer virus infections and deaths than the rest of the state.

The counties that will be permitted to move from red to yellow include Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.

Columbia county was left off the list because officials say it is still battling with a high infection rate.

The changes are to take effect next Friday, May 8.

Stay-at-home orders will be lifted and retail shops can start to reopen, though other restrictions will remain in place. Places where people congregate, including gyms, casinos, theaters, restaurants, and nail and beauty salons will remain closed. Also, visits to nursing homes and prisons will continue to be prohibited.

Religious organizations can conduct services with 25 or fewer individuals, according to Gov. Wolf.

Schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year, and organized youth sports are still prohibited.

The administration continues to recommend that people wear masks in public, and require businesses and commercial buildings that serve the public deny entry to customers not wearing masks.

Employers are also being advised to allow their workforce to telework as much as possible.

In a press conference Friday, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the state's ability to conduct contact tracing among patients who have tested positive, and the abillity to increase testing, which she said will be accessible and available for all symptomatic people in Pennsylvania, have allowed for confidence in moving to yellow in the 24 counties.

Testing will be "widely available by parterning with existing resources," said Dr. Levine, incuding pharmacies. They'll also bolster community-based community screening locations like the one at Mohegan Sun in Wilkes Barre.

Gov. Wolf has not said when an area could move to a “green” designation, with all COVID-19 restrictions lifted.

Defining the yellow phase

On Monday, May 4, the administration will release guidance for businesses permitted to reopen on May 8.

The guidance is being developed through collaboration with the affected counties, Team PA, the Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Community and Economic Development and the Department of Labor & Industry, among others. Guidance will build on existing safety and building safety orders released in April.

Work & congregate setting restrictions

Telework Must Continue Where Feasible

Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Business and Building Safety Orders

Child Care Open Complying with Guidance

Congregate Care and Prison Restrictions in Place

Schools Remain Closed for In-Person Instruction

Social restrictions

Stay at Home Order Lifted for Aggressive Mitigation

Large Gatherings of More than 25 Prohibited

In-Person Retail Allowable, Curbside and Delivery Preferable

Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities and Personal Care Services (such as gyms, spas, hair salons, nail salons and other entities that provide massage therapy), and all Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters) Remain Closed

Restaurants and Bars Limited to Carry-Out and Delivery Only

All businesses not specifically mentioned as restricted from reopening may reopen if they follow the forthcoming guidance.

Gov. Wolf stressed the need for all Pennsylvanians to now, more than ever, take personal responsibility for their actions.

“Every human-to-human contact is a chance for the virus to spread, so more contacts mean a higher likelihood of an outbreak,” Wolf said. “If we see an outbreak occur in one of the communities that has been moved to yellow, we will need to take swift action, and revert to the red category until the new case count falls again. So, Pennsylvanians living in a county that has been moved to the yellow category should continue to strongly consider the impact of their actions.”

Counties that will remain under the stay-at-home order will be considered for reopening in the next several weeks as the state continues to closely monitor metrics and collaborate with CMU, health experts and counties.

The coronavirus has infected more than 45,000 Pennsylvania residents and killed nearly 2,300, according to the latest Health Department statistics.

The full reopening plan is available here.