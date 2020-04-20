Harrisburg, Pa. – The stay-at-home order that was to expire at the end of April has been extended to May 8, the Governor said in a press conference today. He is, however, easing some restrictions in an attempt to ease the state back into normalcy.

May 8 is a target date for stay-at-home orders to be lifted, and it may be done gradually, beginning in certain areas where cases are lower.

Today the Governor will sign SB 841, enabling the restart of construction projects statewide starting in May; and allowing for online vehicle sales, and curbside pickup of wine and spirits at select Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board locations.

“Over the past six weeks, Pennsylvanians have come together like never before to halt the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Wolf. “It has not been easy, but it has paid off. Today, we are taking small steps toward a degree of normalcy. We are allowing curbside pickup of phone orders at PLCB stores and auto sales will be allowed to take place online. On May 8, construction will resume statewide.

“I want to caution that we will not be resuming operations as they were in February. We’re going to continue to take precautions that limit our physical contact with others, and we will closely monitor this to see if it can be done safely,” Gov. Wolf added.

These limited steps forward will be closely observed in the coming days and weeks to ensure that they do not result in a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, in which case the governor will use his authority under the emergency disaster declaration to resume restrictions to protect public health and safety.

Online vehicle sales

The governor will sign Senate Bill 841 later today that approves qualified Pennsylvania notaries public to perform remote online notarizations, which will allow auto dealerships to conducted limited car sales and leasing operations through online sales, as a notary is required to complete the transaction.

Auto dealerships may continue to remain open for certain activities, such as repairs to passenger and commercial vehicles and sales of auto parts, but in-person car sales or leases are still considered non-life sustaining and remain prohibited at this time.

Construction with strict guidelines resumes Friday, May 8

Public and private residential and non-residential construction may resume statewide starting Friday, May 8, in accordance with safety guidance that will be issued by the administration shortly.

Construction projects already deemed life-sustaining may continue while adhering to social distancing, personnel limits, and other guidance as announced by the administration.

PA Liquor Control Board begins limited curbside pickup

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today began accepting orders by phone for curbside pickup at 176 locations. Phone orders can be placed between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., or until reaching a store’s maximum order capacity each day.

Curbside pickups will be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. within a few days of order placement. Callers will be guided through each store’s unique inventory. There is a limit of six bottles per order, and credit cards are the only accepted form of payment.

At pickup, customers will be required to present identification before the order is delivered.

Curbside sales at Fine Wine and Good Spirits Shoppes will serve as a guide to determine whether certain other non-life-sustaining businesses may be able to resume limited operations through curbside pickup, which is currently only permitted for life-sustaining businesses that offer food and pharmaceuticals.

Senate Bill 841 also helps local communities and businesses respond to the COVID-19 emergency and protect the public. The bill provides flexibility on property tax deadlines and allows remote public meetings.

“This bipartisan legislation gives local governments and businesses additional options to help property taxpayers and address various needs,” said Gov. Wolf.

The bill does the following:

Reauthorizes the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council and requires it to study the impact of COVID-19 on hospitals and health systems.

Allows local governments to conduct remote public meetings.

Provides property tax relief by allowing taxing districts to waive late fees and penalties for property taxes paid by December 31, 2020.

Allows school districts to renegotiate contracts with service providers to ensure payment of personnel and fixed costs during the school closure.

Allows remote notarization of documents.

The governor vetoed Senate Bill 613.