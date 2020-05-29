Harrisburg -- Governor Wolf will lift the "yellow phase" restrictions on Clinton and Lycoming counties beginning June 5, according to PennLive, reporting from a list printed by the Associated Press.

Clinton and Lycoming join 14 other counties that will get the green light, including Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Mercer, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland on June 5.

Life in the green phase will allow for significant reduction of restrictions. Bars and restuarants may reopen at a limited capacity, hair and nail salons will begin to service customers. Youth sports will be able to start up games and practices with added CDC protocols in place.

Governor Wolf is expected to announce a reduction in restrictions in a news conference at 2 p.m. today.