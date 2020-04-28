Harrisburg, Pa. -- On a call this week with reporters and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman about the newly formed Health Disparity Task Force, Governor Tom Wolf called for health care providers and medical facilities conducting COVID-19 tests to follow the Department of Health’s mandate to include race and ethnicity data in demographics provided to the department with COVID-19 test results.

The Health Disparity Task Force will help identify how the pandemic is affecting the state’s minority and vulnerable populations.

He also asked for more robust, free, and accessible testing for minority and vulnerable populations. There has been growing concern for how COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting minority populations in the state and adding to existing health disparity issues.

The goal of the task force is to prepare recommendations to the governor that will address the short- and long-term consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state’s minority and vulnerable communities.

“It’s unconscionable for Black, Hispanic, and Asian-Pacific Pennsylvanians to be hit harder by this pandemic, which has highlighted the systemwide inequity that already existed in these communities,” said Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman. “It’s our job to keep all Pennsylvanians safe, and we need to reach into these communities and create a line of communication straight to the governor, so we can stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The Department of Health releases daily data on those affected with COVID-19, but data on race has been in short supply.

Gov. Wolf said, “All Pennsylvanians deserve the same access to testing and treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s regardless of race, income, location, and every other factor.

“One of the problems we have is that we have heard how COVID-19 is hitting minority populations – in particular African-Americans – hardest across the United States and anecdotally in Pennsylvania, but we lack the statistics needed to determine the severity of this issue here," said Gov. Wolf.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has issued a mandate, but despite that, 69% of race data is still unreported and there is little to no data when it comes to ethnicity.

“We need to get more medical professionals collecting and reporting race data about their patients," said Gov. Wolf.