The Giant Company announced today that shoppers and employees who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear masks inside their stores, according to PennLive.

The May 19 announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance last week stating those who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks in most places including crowded outdoor events.

Initially, Giant said it was keeping a mask policy in place as company representatives reviewed the updated guidance.

In a press statement released today, the Carlisle-based grocery retailer said, “fully vaccinated team members and customers will no longer be required to wear masks inside our stores, in accordance with the CDC’s guidance, unless it is mandated by state or local regulations. This guidance will be communicated via new store signage,” according to PennLive.

Other retailers that eased mask requirements for fully vaccinated shoppers include Walmart and Target.