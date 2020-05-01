Danville -- Geisinger will begin giving a two-hour COVID-19 test to all mothers admitted in labor before delivery.

In addition, a delivering mother may have one support person present who will be screened for potential COVID-19 exposure and recent symptoms. That support person will be required to wear a mask in any Geisinger facility.

“We understand the added stress and anxiety that COVID-19 has presented in everyone's lives right now, especially our pregnant mothers. Our top concern is keeping mothers and babies safe and healthy. We’re here to work with them to ensure their birth experience is everything they want and need it to be. Pregnant women should feel comfortable going to any of our hospitals to deliver their baby,” said Elissa M. Concini, a registered nurse with Geisinger Women’s Health, Quality, and Safety.

Geisinger is working closely with mothers on their birth plans and strives to create the safest childbirth experience for families. Expectant mothers looking for care at Geisinger may visit MyPregnancy Center.