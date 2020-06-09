Danville, Pa. – Geisinger continues to see a decrease in COVID-19 patients, according to Dr. Jaewon Ryu, chief executive officer and president. As of Friday morning, there were only 25 patients admitted at Geisinger hospitals across north central and north east Pennsylvania. This is down from their highest number of positive admitted patients, which was around 130 in mid-April.

“It feels like the phase we’re in is markedly different than what we’ve seen in the last few months,” Ryu said in a press conference on Friday.

Some units at the Geisinger hospitals, including the flagship campus in Danville, had been converted into COVID-19 units in March. Many of those COVID-19 units have recently been converted back into regular units.

Through June 3, Geisinger had tested a total of 25,000 patients across their enterprise. About 12 percent tested positive for COVID-19. Eighteen percent of those patients need hospitalization, Ryu said.

The number of positive tests per day has decreased as well, from 25 per day a month ago to around 15 positive patients per day the week of June 1.

Ryu reported that the pediatric inflammatory disease patient at the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville has made a full recovery and was recently discharged. The patient was admitted in mid-May.

“This syndrome is not something in and of itself that gets transmitted. It’s simply a complication or response to COVID-19,” Ryu said. Prevention measures for this disease are the same measures that are used to prevent COVID-19 – hand washing, social distancing, and masking, he said.

Geisinger is continuing to bring back their non-emergent services in phases. This phasing in of services began in mid-May. Patients who previously had their services postponed are now receiving phone calls from Geisinger offices to schedule. “About half of them have been scheduled,” Ryu said. Day time hours are being expanded at Geisinger clinics, and Saturday hours are being reinstated at some locations.

Those going into Geisinger clinics will notice the waiting rooms will look different, Ryu said. Chairs will be spread out and there will be little activity in waiting rooms due to visits being staggered. Patients also will have the option to wait in their car and have a Geisinger representative text them when the doctor is ready for them.

Restrictions at clinics will still apply – everyone is required to wear a mask and patients and accompanying visitors will be asked screening questions when they come into the front door. Temperatures also are being taken.

Ryu was asked about Geisinger’s response to the recent protests over the death of George Floyd, an African American man in Minneapolis who was killed when a police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.

“Like many others, we are horrified and saddened by those events. It’s a terrible reminder that we as a society have a lot of work to do,” Ryu said. He pointed out that Geisinger has been serving a diverse community for many years and that they have been successful in recruiting a diverse and talented workforce.

“We’ve taken all of the events as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done,” Ryu said.

Ryu said it is still too early to tell if there will be an uptick of COVID-19 positive patients due to a slew of local protests in the past week. Once a person is exposed, it takes a week or two for symptoms to emerge.

The protests are no different than other large gatherings in terms of COVID-19 exposure, he said. “We’re still discouraging large gatherings.”