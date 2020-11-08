The resurgence of COVID-19 is here in northcentral Pennsylvania, according to Dr. Jaewon Ryu, president and chief executive officer of Geisinger.

“Since the beginning of September, we have seen a steady up climb of cases in our communities,” Ryu said at a teleconference last week.

Over the summer months, cases dropped. But the number of positive tests increased for September and October. “These last two months, we’ve had almost double the number of positive tests, almost 4,000 and a 6.3% positivity rate,” Ryu said.

During July and August, positivity rates went down to between 2 to 3% and hospitalizations for COVID-19 went as low as eight patients. During the peak of COVID-19 in mid-April, the positive test rate was between 15 and 20%. “The positive testing rate gives you a sense of how active the virus is in our communities,” Ryu said.

This past week, Geisinger Medical Center in Danville had 22 COVID-19 patients and Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital had four. Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital currently do not have any COVID-19 patients.

“Only 15 to 20% of those hospitalized are from nursing homes,” Ryu said, adding he would like to debunk the myth that most of these patients are from long-term care facilities.

Since September 1, most of the individuals who tested positive were between the ages of 20-29 and 50-59. Currently, 41% of those who are in patient are under the age of 65. “And half of those, believe it or not, are under the age of 55,” Ryu said.

Though young people don’t typically get as sick, they could spread it to others, Ryu said. Geisinger continues to take precautions, such as requiring masking at their buildings, social distancing and pushing hand hygiene.

Geisinger recently imposed new visitation restrictions at their facilities. When there’s more foot traffic, there’s more spread, Ryu said.

Ryu expressed concern that the upcoming flu season, the colder weather pushing people indoors and the holidays could make COVID-19 spread more quickly. The holidays especially make it “tougher with precautions such as social distancing at holiday gatherings,” Ryu said. He emphasized that people should continue to avoid large gatherings.

Ryu noted that outbreaks at nursing homes in the area usually signals that there will be larger outbreak in the community. Nursing homes in Northumberland County, including Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township, have had COVID-19 outbreaks this fall.

Ryu did provide some optimism when he said he believes a vaccine will be available by the New Year. It may take months to distribute to the population. Some of the vaccines being developed have specific storage requirements, such as being kept at negative 10 degrees. “We need to figure out as a country how to effectively get it out there,” Ryu said.

Geisinger hospitals are still in good shape as far as having enough beds and ventilators, Ryu said. They also have had seven months to learn more about COVID-19. “We’ve gotten better at treatment. And we’re better now at managing mortality rates,” Ryu said.