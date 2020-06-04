Danville -- Geisinger is continuing a phased reopening of specialty care offices and local offices throughout Pennsylvania this week. Geisinger services that were consolidated or relocated to other facilities due to COVID-19 will be returning to their normal locations over the next few weeks, all with enhanced health and safety practices.

The extra measures Geisinger is taking are designed to keep patients, staff and communities healthy and safe as COVID-19 has not gone away. Geisinger has been reopening clinics since early May and will continue doing so through July. Patients are being contacted by their care teams to discuss appointments and to share important safety information about their visits.

“We will continue to thoughtfully and carefully resume our operations over the coming weeks,” said Gerald Maloney, D.O., Geisinger’s chief medical officer of hospital services. “As we reopen, we’re going to do it right and keep safety as our top priority. Our clinics and hospitals are as safe now as they’ve ever been, and we want our neighbors to feel confident and comfortable returning to our facilities for their scheduled and routine care.”

As Geisinger gradually returns services, those coming into Geisinger facilities will encounter some changes to continue in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19, including:

COVID-19 screenings for everyone who enters a clinic or hospital, including screening for respiratory infection and temperature checks with no-touch thermometers

Mandatory masking for everyone in a facility with masks provided to patients and visitors who do not have them

Enhanced physical (social) distancing measures through reconfigured reception areas with at least 6 feet of space between chairs

Visitation limitations remaining in place

Expanding cleaning measures to include deep cleanings several times a day

Expanding appointment times to include early-morning and evening appointments to accommodate patients

In addition to in-person visits, Geisinger continues to offer patients and members ways to connect with their care teams for appointments through telemedicine. Free prescription delivery and no-contact curbside prescription pick up at Geisinger Pharmacy locations is also available.

This week, the following local clinics and specialty care locations are reopen:

All locations:

Geisinger Radiology Services

Columbia County:

Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital Mammography

Geisinger Ophthalmology – Berwick

Lycoming County:

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Mammography

Geisinger Lycoming Mammography

Montour County:

Geisinger Orthotics at Geisinger Medical Center

Geisinger Woodbine Mammography

Northumberland County:

Geisinger Cardiology – Shamokin

Geisinger Milton

Geisinger Ophthalmology – Shamokin

Geisinger Oral Medicine – Milton

Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital Mobile Mammography

Some Geisinger clinics and services reopened in May, while others remain closed or consolidated. For latest information on Geisinger clinics and services at specific locations, click here.