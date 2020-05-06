Danville, Pa. – The COVID-19 crisis has changed how the medical field treats patients, but thankfully, seniors and vulnerable patients can still receive critical services with two Geisinger special programs.

Seniors age 55 and older who used to attend the day centers as part of the LIFE Geisinger program are now receiving services at home. The centers, based in Scranton, Lewistown, Wilkes-Barre and Kulpmont, closed on March 17 due to COVID-19.

The centers were a place where seniors could go to get out of the house to socialize and have a hot lunch, according to Wendy Rishel, outreach coordinator for LIFE Geisinger. Medical staff are on site to handle their medications and equipment. The centers also are equipped for staff to give patients a bath or shower.

“Our goal is to keep folks in the community and out of the hospital and nursing homes,” Rishel said.

Now that the centers are temporarily closed, staff are delivering meals and medications to those patients. Staff also are coming into the homes to continue to provide occupational and physical therapy, Rishel said. The staff going into homes wear the appropriate personal protective equipment, such as masks.

One of the most important components of the LIFE Geisinger experience is socialization. “It’s that social connection that really increases their quality of life and keeps them stable,” Rishel said recreation staff have called patients and set them up with activities. They also have connected some patients telephonically with other patients or friends at the center.

Bonnie Stauffer, 65, of Bloomsburg, has been going to the Kulpmont center five days a week for seven years. She has some mobility issues but Geisinger staff have helped her to keep walking. Currently, staff are coming out to her home five days a week to help her continue to walk and assist with medications, Rishel said. Though she has a nephew who can check in on her, he cannot always be there.

Being a part of the Life Geisinger program has helped Stauffer stay safely at home. “I’ve been doing really good over there. I came a long way,” Stauffer said.

From March 17 to April 17, the LIFE Geisinger program staff has carried out 11,248 home care visits, made 4,211 phone calls for daily check ins, took 2,955 meals to participants’ homes, delivered 1,266 new or refilled medications to participants, and completed 589 telephone or house calls to provide medical care, according to a Geisinger spokesman. The day centers have 328 participants enrolled – 140 of which were coming in the centers multiple times per week.

The Geisinger at Home program is also designed to help vulnerable patients receive care. The home-based program uses a care team of physicians, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, and other medical professionals to oversee the care of patients who need more acute care. Patients continue to visit their primary care physician and followup care is done via telemedicine.

Program participants are members of Geisinger Health Plan. “We really provide both comprehensive and acute care to Geisinger Health Plan’s most complicated, most fragile population,” said Dr. Anthony Wylie, who oversees the Geisinger at Home program.

Staff goes into patient homes and helps with such tasks as medication reconciliation, home chores, and other daily needs. They also addresses food insecurity issues, fall risk, and social isolation for patients. Mental health is another component that is addressed, according to Wylie.

Patients in the Geisinger at Home program are typically over age 55, but not all are seniors, Wylie said. Several of the patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Those patients have been quarantining at home, but some are at high risk for issues such as heart attacks, etc. It is important they continue to receive care. “We’re doing more acute telemedicine at home,” Wylie said.

When a patient in Geisinger at Home is diagnosed with COVID-19, a physician goes to the home no later than 72 hours after diagnosis, Wylie said. “But they’re usually there the next day. They can talk with them and teach them ongoing hygiene, warning signs, help with additional needs such as obtaining oxygen,” Wylie said.

Community health staff and physicians going into the homes are wearing personal protective equipment. For the COVID-19 patients, testing and followup is done. Geisinger at Home uses what Wylie calls the triple screen – they not only talk with the patient about symptoms but also check with family and others who have contact with the patient to make sure they know of all the pertinent health information.

Telemedicine visits can be done via computer which can check vitals for patients, with the assistance of a community health worker. A stephoscope be attached to so that the doctor on the other end may check their heart rate and look at the hear through a camera. The advanced telemedicine visits can check pulse oximetry as well. Also used for the telemedicine visits is a dermascope, which has a camera that checks wounds and skin lesions, Wylie said.

Though these high-risk patients are getting needs addressed at home, Wylie stressed that they are still encouraged to see their primary care doctors. “It’s critical to the success of the model and patient. Some are homebound and use the emergency room as their primary care,” Wylie said. “We act as the eyes and ears of the primary care physician at the home.”

Many of the patients who are part of the Geisinger at Home program have the Geisinger Gold Medicare Advantage insurance. The program helps to address barriers patients may face. “Essentially, these are folks who have a high number of chronic health conditions, along with either multiple emergency room or hospital stays or someone heading in that direction that we want to avoid them having a hospital stay,” Wylie said.

Wylie said the collaborative approach of the Geisinger at Home program – having a team of physicians and other medical staff work to keep a patient stable – is what makes it successful. “The goal is to graduate from Geisinger at Home and be available on an acute basis.”