Danville, Pa. – So far, Geisinger says they have been able to accommodate the number of COVID-19 patients in their facilities.

“We are lucky we’re a large health system. We have the ability to transfer patients to other campuses if an area has hot spots,” said Dr. Jaewon Ryu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Geisinger, during a teleconference on Friday. Northeast Pennsylvania, including Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, has been particularly hard hit. The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Luzerne County, Ryu said. Geisinger has campuses in both counties.

Geisinger’s other hospital campuses include locations in Montour, Lycoming, Schuylkill, Mifflin, Columbia, Cumberland and Centre counties. Currently, less than half of the critical care beds are occupied, Ryu said. For Geisinger’s other coverage areas, including State College, Bloomsburg, Danville and Lewisburg, it is too early to tell when the peak will be for COVID-19. Ryu said he thinks the peak will be three to four weeks behind northeast Pennsylvania, where the rise of case counts is beginning to slow.

As of April 16, Geisinger had tested around 10,000 patients for COVID-19. Of those tests, 14 to 15 percent or around 1,400 to 1,500 were positive. “The majority of those patients are able to go home and self-isolate,” Ryu said.

Two hundred and fifty patients were hospitalized. Of those patients, 120 were discharged. “Many are recovering every day and taken off ventilators,” Ryu said. “We’re excited every time that happens.” There were 94 patients admitted to hospitals in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, with 36 in intensive care units.

Of Geisinger’s 27,000 employees, 84 are currently positive for COVID-19. Ryu noted that there has been community spread of COVID-19. He attributed the employee positive test results to that. “It appears that they contracted the virus outside of the workplace in the community,” he said.

For employees who are positive or have been exposed to COVID-19, Geisinger is giving them the option of alternative housing where they can self-isolate. Bloomsburg University is one of the community partners that has stepped up to offer housing. Employees who have worked a long shift and are too tired to go home also have the option to stay at alternative housing, Ryu said.

Last week, Geisinger announced they created an employee emergency assistance fund. Executive leadership, including Ryu, have taken a temporary compensation reduction to contribute to the fund which will help employees who are facing hardships. The rest of Geisinger’s leadership team is taking a 20 percent pay reduction.

In an attempt to prepare for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients, Geisinger suspended elective procedures four weeks ago. This has reduced the number of hospital beds used and some areas of the health system have seen less activity. To separate COVID-19 patients from the rest of the hospital, certain wings are now dedicated areas. Negative pressure rooms were added, Ryu said. Because COVID-19 patients are consolidated in one area of the hospital, staff can don personal protective equipment one time and not have to interact with patients from other areas.

Geisinger has redeployed employees in the quieter areas to areas that have more activity. This means some people from areas such as the lab may be working in a COVID-19 testing area now and are training to learn a new position. The employees have been flexible. “I can’t say enough about our 27,000 employees. I think they’ve really risen to the occasion,” Ryu said.

Ryu mentioned that the public has been very supportive of Geisinger employees and has provided messages of encouragement as well as donations of PPE. “We have been very thankful for the public’s support,” he said.

When asked if Geisinger will have antibody testing, Ryu said the quality and accuracy of these tests are not quite where it needs to be to be used nationwide at this point. It could be in the future, in which Geisinger would begin to do this. As for medications to treat COVID-19, Geisinger is looking at IL6 inhibitors or anti-inflammatory drugs and hydroxychloroquine. The medications are still being studied and are part of clinical trials. There is some indication that there can be a benefit to using IL6 inhibitors and antiviral medications, Ryu said.

Ryu said there are five things the community can do to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve: stay home as much as possible, wash your hands, avoid touching your face since the virus spreads through the nose and mouth, wipe down surfaces and give back to one another. Meaning, check on each other and elderly neighbors who may need help with obtaining groceries.

Is Pennsylvania ready to have stay at home restrictions lifted? Ryu said the restrictions will probably be lifted county by county as the state follows the data regarding COVID-19. “We still see case counts climbing,” Ryu said. “I personally don’t feel comfortable saying we’ve seen the worst of this.”