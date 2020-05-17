Danville -- As businesses prepare to reopen across the Commonwealth, Geisinger has created a database of online resources to help employers keep staff and customers safe and healthy. The site's resources include frequently asked questions, best practices, guidance for screening employees, printable signs and flyers to promote hand washing and social distancing, and more.

Geisinger is also offering virtual consultations on request.

“As a healthcare partner in the community, Geisinger is lending expertise and best practices in care delivery to our local businesses as they carefully return to in-person operations,” said Allison Hess, vice president of health at the Geisinger Steele Institute for Health Innovation.

“By taking the proper precautions and following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state Department of Health, employers can minimize potential exposure in the workplace as we navigate the coronavirus pandemic together,” Hess said.

Geisinger Health Plan is also offering new virtual and telehealth services to members such as health coaching, population health programs, behavior health services, and online health resources.

Wellness specialists are partnering with employers to support their particular needs and offer virtual classes and educational activities, stress reduction guidance, motivational challenges and other engaging programs.

The Geisinger business hub is located at go.geisinger.org/businessresources. For additional information, call 855-279-1623.