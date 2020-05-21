Danville -- Most patients with COVID-19 are able to recover at home if their symptoms do not become severe. To be sure that their recoveries are going well, Geisinger has launched a new mobile app to connect patients and care providers and track symptoms twice a day.

Through Epic’s MyChart Care Companion, patients report updates on symptoms, temperature, and oxygen levels twice a day to a team of nurses. If a patient reports symptoms worsening, an alert is sent to the hospital and a clinical nurse will contact the patient for an evaluation, possibly including a video appointment with a physician.

If symptoms become especially severe, the team that monitors the reports can help get patients to an emergency room.

“One of the clinical challenges with COVID-19 is being able to identify patients who need additional care or hospitalization,” said Dr. Benjamin Hohmuth, chief medical informatics officer at Geisinger. “By closely monitoring patients recovering at home, we can quickly make adjustments to their level of care, answer any questions they might have and help keep them healthy and safe.”

The mobile app uses reminders, notification badges, and other features to prompt the patient to complete standardized assessments of their symptoms, temperature and oxygen levels, as well as provide educational content to engage them in their care.

All Geisinger patients who test positive for COVID-19 can receive an optional care package including a mask and items to help self-treat at home. Those at a high risk for complications such as those with COPD, diabetes, hypertension, and heart failure receive care kit containing tools to help monitor their condition.

Coordinated in part with Geisinger Health Plan, these tools include a pulse oximeter to monitor blood-oxygen levels, a digital thermometer and acetaminophen to reduce fever and any muscle aches or pains.