Danville, Pa. – Geisinger hospitals are nearing capacity, as positivity rates of COVID-19 show no sign of slowing down any time soon.

In a press conference on Friday, Dr. Jaewon Ryu, president and chief executive officer of Geisinger, said they are now seeing positivity rates of 25%. “That means roughly one in four people are testing positive,” Ryu said. He noted Geisinger hospitals are, “running close to capacity levels, and we’re running pretty full.”

Ryu pleaded with the public to take the virus seriously, and to “remember to mask and avoid gatherings.”

Ryu illustrated how positive testing numbers have grown exponentially, especially in the past few weeks. “The last half of November we were averaging 240 to 250 positive tests per day. Since December 1, we’re averaging over 540 new positive tests per day. Yesterday, we had over 700 positive tests. Today, we had around 640,” Ryu said.

“I think what we are seeing here are early signs of what we feared in the post-Thanksgiving period,” Ryu said.

As of Thursday, Geisinger Medical Center in Danville had 88 COVID-19 patients. Taking care of these patients has taken a toll on staff. “Folks are tired. They’ve been at this a long time,” Ryu said.

“The best thing you can do to show your gratitude -- of course we love the balloons and the signs and all of that, but the biggest thing our folks would ask of you, and I speak on behalf of our organization, is to please, please be mindful of those behaviors in the community. Mask, distance, avoid the gatherings, especially when they’re indoors.”

To ease capacity issues at hospitals, Geisinger has been using the dimmer switch approach to dial back on elective procedures. For several weeks, the non-emergent procedures have been scaled back from 10 to 50% based on the day.

Ryu pointed out that they will be nearing capacity soon, and this affects patients who need care for other urgent issues such as heart attacks or stroke.

“Some of these cases that are getting postponed, there is urgency and clearly there’s a health implication on that. Another example of how Covid doesn’t just impact those patients but all patients.”

Non-emergent services also have been dialed back due to staff who have been affected by the virus and have to quarantine.

Geisinger is prepared to receive vaccines in the next few weeks. Both Moderna and Pfizer have made vaccines that Ryu said they have the accommodations to store.

The Pfizer vaccine particularly needs ultra-cold temperatures for storage – negative 70 degrees Celsius – but Geisinger has the accommodations to store it. A team at Geisinger has spent the last few months focusing on plans for distribution and dissemination of the vaccine.

The vaccines will go to healthcare workers and nursing homes first. Ryu said it will be at least six months or more before people in this area who don’t fall into those categories will be vaccinated.

Though case counts continue to rise, Ryu said “There’s time to stop this acceleration of this trend,” Ryu said. People can save hundreds of lives if they follow the preventative efforts to avoid gatherings and mask, Ryu said.