Danville, Pa. – Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu said there is now full-blown community spread in the areas that Geisinger serves, including counties in northcentral Pennsylvania. Ryu is urging the public to take the pandemic seriously and double down on preventative measures.

The census for COVID-19 patients at Geisinger hospitals is now up above 190, Ryu said at a virtual press conference on Friday. “We’re closing in on 200 and rapidly climbing.” Geisinger is now seeing a new COVID-19 admission every hour, according to Ryu.

The number of COVID-19 patients at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 19 was 59, according to Geisinger spokesman Marc Stempka. Other Geisinger hospitals in the area had the following numbers as of Thursday:

Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital: 5

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital: 7

Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital: 13

In recent days, the positivity rates for COVID-19 testing has been more than 20%. In late summer, the rates were under 3%.

“November 9 was the day that we surpassed the prior peak from spring,” Ryu said, adding that the hospital system had around 130 COVID-19 patients by April and early May.

Capacity at Geisinger hospitals is now 40 to 50% more in demand than in April. Ryu warned that, “the worst is yet to come.”

Though there is unprecedented capacity demand at Geisinger hospitals, Ryu said they had been planning for a second surge. Visitation restrictions have been tightened. Staff also has been monitoring and evaluating data modeling for capacity and staffing requirements related to surgical procedures. Because Geisinger hospitals are operating at critically high occupancy rates, they are dialing back on elective surgical procedures by 15%.

Ryu stressed that the Geisinger facilities are “safe as they’ve ever been to seek timely care.” Requirements for masking and distancing are still in place. “We have gotten a lot better at treating the virus and know how to limit the spread,” Ryu said.

Nearby Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has also been dealing with a higher number of COVID-19 patients. Ryu said Geisinger works with Evangelical to take patients if there's an open bed, as they always have.

Unfortunately, there are COVID-19 myths that many people still believe. Ryu said many people believe those hospitalized with COVID-19 are mostly nursing home patients, but that is not true. “Only 10 to 15% of those in the hospitals are from the nursing home population,” Ryu said.

Another myth is that COVID-19 only affects those 65 or older or those with chronic diseases. Over the past two weeks, one-third of the COVID-19 patients were under 65, and half of those were under the age of 55, Ryu said. People between the age range of 20s and 50s have made up the highest jump in the positive test rate.

With Thanksgiving, the holidays, and flu season coming up, Ryu is concerned. Due to cold weather, more people are gathering indoors. Ryu urged that people practice limit gatherings and practice "extreme caution, because anyone who is not in your household can be a carrier of this virus." Taking preventative measures is extremely important.

For those who have college students coming home for Thanksgiving break, Ryu suggested the student either quarantine for 14 days or take a COVID-19 test before coming home.