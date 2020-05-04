Danville, Pa. – Geisinger is beginning to gradually reinstate elective and non-urgent procedures and surgeries this month. These types of procedures were put on hold in March in preparation for treating COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Chief Executive Officer of Geisinger, said in a news conference on Friday that the elective and non-urgent procedures will be phased in across their campuses in the next few weeks, starting with areas that have a lower COVID-19 caseload. This means Geisinger campuses in north east Pennsylvania including Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, will not see the return of these services right away, according to Ryu. Geisinger also will take into account the number of beds and medical supplies available at each campus.

Ryu was quick to point out that Geisinger has still been doing urgent services, such as surgeries to remove cancerous tumors and emergency or sick visits at clinics. “The urgent visits and urgent procedures, we have never stopped doing,” Ryu said.

Currently, Geisinger has tested of a total of 14,000 people across its campuses which include Luzerne, Lackawanna, Montour, Mifflin, Columbia, Centre, Cumberland, Schuylkill and Lycoming counties. They continue to see a 15 percent positive rate, according to Ryu. Of these positive results, 15 percent require hospitalization. There are 100 patients admitted across the campuses. “About one-third are in intensive care units,” Ryu said. There have been 60 COVID-19 related deaths at Geisinger campuses.

Geisinger in Danville currently has 101 ventilators. Only 10 are in use at this time. Ryu stressed it’s important to have ventilators available for other patients who commonly need them, such as those who have had heart attacks. “We’re looking at a 75 to 80 percent use rate of all of our ventilators. Only a small portion of those are COVID-19 patients,” Ryu said.

At this time, Geisinger has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment, Ryu said. The stock is monitored daily, if not hourly, he said. Geisinger’s ability to do testing on site has helped with this, as results come back within several hours.

There are 120 Geisinger employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, Ryu said. This is out of about 1,000 employees in Pennsylvania who were tested, he added. Four employees were hospitalized but have since been discharged.

Preparing for COVID-19 has had a financial impact on the hospital system. Geisinger recently received $100 million from the federal government’s Hospital Emergency Relief Loan program. “We have estimated the financial impact to Geisinger as a whole to be about negative $100 million on a monthly basis,” Ryu said. “The impact will be with us for months if not well into the following year.”

Ryu said Geisinger is doing clinical trials with some drugs that may be used to treat COVID-19 in the future, such as IL6 inhibitors, but Remdesivir is not currently one of them. He acknowledged that the official results of clinical trials for Remdesivir have not been released yet but early evidence from trials shows it could be promising.

Though 24 counties in Pennsylvania will begin to ease restrictions next week, Ryu said people still need to be mindful of following social distancing guidelines, hand hygiene, wearing masks and making sure not to touch their faces. “We do think there’s a safe and responsible way to reopen segments of society,” Ryu said. “This isn’t the time we’re all in the clear.”