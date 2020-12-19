Danville, Pa. – “There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Jaewon Ryu, president and chief executive officer of Geisinger.

At a press briefing on Friday, Ryu discussed receiving the Pfizer vaccine this week and beginning the vaccination of frontline workers at their hospitals. So far, Geisinger has received 3,000 doses.

“By the end of today, we should have over 400 of our employees vaccinated. And by the end of the weekend I believe we should have 2,100 employees vaccinated,” Ryu said. All 3,000 vaccines from the initial shipment should be distributed to employees by next week, he added.

Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, and Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital were among the first hospitals in the state to receive the vaccine.

Ryu also mentioned the recent approval of the Moderna vaccine, which Geisinger expects to receive a shipment of this upcoming week. "We're very excited about that."

Geisinger continues to work with the federal and state governments, as well as the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH), to secure more vaccine shipments, he said. He expects shipments eventually will be weekly or bi-weekly.

The vaccination of frontline workers is part of the state's Phase 1 plan. This phase also includes vaccinating long-term care facilities but that will be handled by pharmacies contracted by the federal government, Ryu said.

Though the vaccines provide hope that the pandemic may soon be over, Ryu warned that "it will take months" for enough of the population to be vaccinated. The vaccinations currently have a 90 to 95% effective rate, Ryu said. That means that for 10 to 5% of the population, the vaccination won't be effective. To build immunity, "we need two-thirds of the population to become immune," Ryu said.

How quickly the vaccine becomes available to the general public depends on supply. Mitigation measures such as masking, social distancing and hand washing will still need to be followed in the meantime.

Ryu said even though the vaccine came out quickly, he feels it is safe. He pointed out that the groundwork for these vaccines actually were developed during prior health crises such as SARS. "MRNA technology had already been developed from prior developments," Ryu said.

So far, the health system has not seen side effects from any employees already vaccinated. To be extra safe, employees are asked to stick around for 15 minutes after vaccination, Ryu said. Known side effects are similar to side effects from such familiar vaccines as the flu shot -- including sore muscles at injection site, and fatigue or malaise. These side effects last less than 24 hours. Ryu pointed out that the side effects "are less serious than Covid."

Geisinger has received a number of questions about those who have already had COVID-19 - should they get the vaccine? The answer is yes, according to Ryu. It is unknown how long immunity lasts after someone has COVID-19, but that immunity tends to wane over time.

Meanwhile, Geisinger continues to deal with high case numbers and hospitals at capacity due to COVID-19. For the last two weeks of November, Geisinger averaged 240 positive tests per day. By Dec. 4, it was at 370 positive tests per day. To make sure hospitals can accommodate the rise in COVID-19 patients, Geisinger has put the "dimmer switch" on elective procedures by scaling them back.

Ryu pointed out that Christmas is a week away, and many families will want to gather with loved ones outside of their households. Ryu is concerned that case numbers will continue to rise and asked that people consider "alternative ways" to celebrate.

Not gathering indoors with people from outside the household, masking, and social distancing is still imperative. Staff at the hospitals have been fighting the pandemic since March. Ryu thanked Geisinger staff, but acknowledged that the community needs to take mitigation efforts seriously in order to control the virus spread. "To be honest, they are tired. It's been a long haul."