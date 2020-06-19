Danville -- Geisinger is continuing with phased reopening plans across the state, which includes extended hours and some surgeries being performed on Saturdays. In addition, thirteen more clinics have reopened as of this week.

Care teams are working diligently through the reopening process with safety at the forefront of all of Geisinger’s operations. Every facility is practicing measures that include masking, physical (social) distancing, extra rounds of deep-cleaning and testing patients for COVID-19 before their scheduled surgery or procedure.

Patients are being contacted by their care teams to discuss appointments and to share important safety information about their visits. Those coming to a Geisinger facility for a procedure or surgery will be asked about any possible exposure to COVID-19 and learn if it’s necessary to have a pre-surgical virus test at least 48 hours before their surgery or procedure.

“We’re thankful to our patients and members who have been waiting patiently for their appointment to be rescheduled and entrusting us with their continued care,” said Dr. Al Casale, Geisinger chief medical offer for surgical services. “Extending hours and providing Saturday services is the right thing to do for our patients to help get them back to better health sooner, while doing so safely.”

In addition to in-person visits, Geisinger continues to offer patients and members ways to connect with their care teams for appointments through telemedicine. Geisinger also continues to offer free prescription delivery and no-contact curbside prescription pick-up through at Geisinger Pharmacy locations.

As of the week of June 15, the following clinics and specialty care locations are open:

Geisinger Bellefonte

Geisinger General Surgery

Geisinger Lows Road Cardiology

Geisinger Medical Center Vascular Clinic

Geisinger Millville

Geisinger Mount Carmel

Geisinger Ophthalmology

Geisinger Pediatric Surgery

Geisinger Plastic Surgery

Geisinger Selinsgrove Cardiology

Geisinger Tiadaghton Health Center Specialty Services

Geisinger Urology

Geisinger Vascular Surgery

Some Geisinger clinics and services reopened in May, while others remain closed or consolidated. For a list of clinic statuses, please click here.