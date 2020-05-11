Selinsgrove -- The Focus Central Pennsylvania Industrial Development Forum that was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 23, has been postponed until June of next year. The Event Committee felt that holding the event this year could be unsafe, but is committed to planning an even bigger and better event for June 2021.

Focus Central Pennsylvania will likely completely revamp conversation topics for 2021 due to the extent of the economic disruption from COVID-19, choosing relevant subjects and speakers to address critical and high-impact industrial development.

The 2020 event would have featured keynote speaker Michael Marr, Business Integration Lead for Shell Pennsylvnaia Chemicals, providing updates on the multi-billion dollar "cracker plant" investment in Western Pennsylvania; panels of manufacturing leaders from companies such as Sekisui SPI, Kreamer Feed, Autoneum North American, GAF, BrightFarms, Unipar Inc, FirstQuality, Videon; a panel of regional leaders from critical infrastructure partners including PPL Electric, UGI Utilities, PhilaPort, LIVIC Civil, PA DCED, PennDOT District 3-0; and leaders in regional development including Grayston Enterprises, Patton Warehousing, North Shore Railroad Company & Affiliates and CORE Design Group.

Focus Central Pennsylvania invites everyone who is directly or indirectly involved or interested in investment and development in Central Pennsylvania to attend next year's event. The exact date will be confirmed within a few months and posted here.

Anyone with questions about the event or interest in becoming an event sponsor for 2021 may contact Focus Central Pennsylvania by calling (844) 293-8719 or emailing locate@focuscentralpa.org.