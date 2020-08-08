Pittsburgh, Pa. -- On Monday, First National Bank (FNB) Corporation announced that it was one of only ten banks in the United States that was recognized as a Q2 2020 Standout Commercial Bank Amid Crisis by Greenwich Associates.

Banks were categorized using client feedback that was collected as part of the Greenwich Associates' Crisis Response Index (CRI). The index is based on a weighted average that covers:

Valuing long-term relationships

Overall digital experience

Speed in response to loan requests

Utilizing data and analytics as part of advisory relationship

Quality of advice

Proactively providing advice to help businesses thrive

"It is especially rewarding to have a third party assess and validate the exceptional efforts of our team using input from the clients they worked so hard to support during the crisis," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation.

"Our ability to deliver premium service throughout the pandemic has been thanks to the dedication of our employees and the significant investments we have made over the years in our digital and analytics capabilities, which enabled us to adapt quickly in a challenging environment."

As part of its pandemic response, FNB Corp. funded $2.6 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans, providing direct relief to nearly 20,000 businesses throughout the area that it serves. By aiding those businesses, hundreds of thousands of jobs were preserved, including many in low- and moderate-income communities.

The PPP support was backed up by proactive outreach to over 100 nonprofit and community organizations to ensure that businesses had resources and information about relief loans and other programs.

FNB was one of the first banks in the U.S. to announce a formal program to provide additional support measures to help keep businesses and customers afloat. As of June 30, FNB helped almost 14,800 clients by providing $2.4 billion in payment deferrals on loans.

Supporting its own team members was also vital to FNB's pandemic response. The corporation has provided enhanced financial benefits, new health and safety measures, extended paid leave and caregiver leave program with added emergency days, and up to $1 million in special relief payments to frontline and operations employees.

To support its neighbors, FNB donated $1 million to its own foundation for COVID-19 relief efforts to build on contributions to food banks, local businesses, and health professionals.

This isn't the first time that FNB has been recognized for its client experience by Greenwich Associates - FNB has received over 50 national and regional Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand awards over the last ten years.