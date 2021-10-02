Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are both proposing to apply the emergency use of their vaccines to include booster shots for adults 18 years or older. An FDA advisory committee will hear their proposals on Oct. 14 (Moderna) and Oct. 15 (Johnson & Johnson).

At that time, the committee will also review the use of a mixed booster dose, also termed heterologous or “mix and match” booster. The National Institute of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will present their data on the heterologous mixture to the advisory committee.

The FDA is also anticipating a request from Pfizer to administer vaccines for children aged 5-11. The advisory committee will review this issue on Oct. 26.

“We know from our vast experience with other pediatric vaccines that children are not small adults, and we will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of clinical trial data submitted in support of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine used in a younger pediatric population, which may need a different dosage or formulation from that used in an older pediatric population or adults,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D.

The FDA intends to make background materials for both advisory meetings available to the public, including the meeting agendas and committee rosters, no later than two business days before each meeting.

The FDA intends to livestream the meetings on the agency’s YouTube page (Oct. 14 meeting link; Oct. 15 meeting link; Oct. 26 meeting link), which will be viewable on the agency’s Facebook and Twitter channels; the meetings will also be webcast from the FDA website.



