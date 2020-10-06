Allenwood, Pa. – The Federal Corrections Institution at Allenwood is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. 74 inmates and 7 staff members are currently infected at the medium facility as of today, according to a spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

“This is due to mass testing of a single housing unit,” according to Emery Nelson, spokesperson for public affairs at BOP. “The entire unit was quarantined and tested, and results are still coming in,” Nelson said in an email.

Quarantine protocols have been implemented through the rest of the inmate population to mitigate the spread, Nelson said. Staff members who tested positive are currently isolating at home.

FCI Allenwood currently has 308 staff and 1,022 inmates as of October 6, according to Nelson.

4 inmates and 4 staff members are currently infected at the USP Allenwood low-security prison. Those inmates and staff also are currently in isolation.

Due to privacy issues, Nelson declined to disclose if any inmates are currently hospitalized, but said inmates are treated at the institution “unless medical staff determine they need hospitalization."

Inmates and staff began wearing masks in April in response to guidance from the Center for Disease Control, Nelson said. The BOP facilities have been using proper personal protective equipment (PPE) and all staff working in medical isolation areas have PPE, stated Nelson.

The outbreak comes at a time when visitation, with some restrictions, was reinstated at multiple federal prisons.

"Each prison has made visitation plans consistent with their resources, including physical space, and continuously monitored the visiting plans," Nelson said. “Visitation at FCI Allenwood remains suspended until further notice.”

The Allenwood low-security institution does not currently have active COVID-19 cases.

In August, the facility reported one inmate and one staff member who tested positive. Both have since received. USP Allenwood also reports on the website that three inmates and five staff have recovered since contracting the virus last summer.

USP Lewisburg dealt with an outbreak in August, with a cumulative total of 84 inmates and 12 staff members testing positive, according to the BOP website. This was enough to cause Union County to be placed into the state’s substantial category for coronavirus transmission. The penitentiary does not currently have any COVID-19 cases.

According to the BOP website, 1,541 federal inmates and 722 staff have confirmed COVID-19 positive test results nationwide. Currently, 13,637 inmates and 1,190 staff have recovered. There have been 125 federal inmate deaths and two BOP staff member deaths attributed to COVID-19 disease. Of the inmate deaths, four occurred while in home confinement.

BOP has 126,260 federal inmates in BOP-managed institutions and 14,171 in community-based facilities, according to the website.

Nelson said BOP was initially challenged by a surge in inmate COVID-19 cases, but through mitigation and lessons learned they have successfully been able to flatten the curve at hotspots and institutions nationwide.

"This result is evidenced by the steep decline in inmate hospitalizations and inmate fatalities beginning in early May. Even more telling has been the decrease in the number of hospitalized inmates on ventilators (the sickest inmates infected) which are nearly zero today," said Nelson. "These low numbers remain steady, even as inmate movement has increased, and despite communities re-opening."