Editor's note: This story has been updated from an earlier report about funds raised during #GivingTuesdayNow

Williamsport, Pa. – Generosity has the power to unite and heal communities in good times and bad.

First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Lycoming County United Way, and United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties jointly participated in #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of unity and giving as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

As an incentive for donors to give during this day of giving, M&T Bank offered a $10,000 donation to the COVID-19 United Community Regional Fund when FCFP and the regional United Ways were able to raise $10,000.

This challenge was met by mid-afternoon and sparked the generosity of another business, Culligan Water Conditioning of North Central PA, to offer a second challenge of raising an additional $10,000, which was secured just before midnight.

Over 125 donors joined together during #GivingTuesdayNow to raise $20,000 for the COVID-19 United Community Funds. All donations received will support nonprofit organizations as part of the Phase II funding cycle to ensure that our region’s nonprofit community has the support they need to continue services during these unprecedented times.

“With a true passion to help others, our region raised a total of $40,000 to support local nonprofits and their work relating to this crisis," said, Jennifer D. Wilson, FCFP President & CEO. “I am continually inspired by the leadership of area businesses like M&T Bank and Culligan Water Conditioning of North Central PA, the generosity of our community members and the philanthropic power generated through this collaborative partnership with our area United Ways.”

The COVID-19 United Community Funds, launched by FCFP, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Lycoming County United, and United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, recently awarded $301,300 in Phase I grants to 33 nonprofit organizations in our service areas.

It's not too late to give

Visit www.ncpagives.org and select the individual fund in your community. Each fund is managed by FCFP and 100% of all dollars raised will be granted back to the community. You may also mail a check made payable to FCFP to 201 West Fourth Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Please note “COVID-19 United Community Funds” and the County where you would like your gift deployed on the memo line.