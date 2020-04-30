Wellsboro -- Annual favorites for Wellsboro-area residents, the Children's Health Fair, 2020 Family Day, and Laurel Festival Pet Parade, will be postponed, according to Julie VanNess, Executive Director of Wellsboro Foundation, Inc. and the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce.

Family Day was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 13 on The Green in the heart of downtown Wellsboro, with the Pet Parade scheduled for June 14. Both of these free events are likely to be rescheduled during autumn.

"We are hoping to hold both events this September," said VanNess.

Family Day is funded through the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce Member Mixer and Brochure Swap in March and the Wellsboro Rotary Club Laurel Festival Booster Dinner in April. The two fundraisers were postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

"We are continuing with plans to hold the Laurel Festival," VanNess said. "There are 29 high school Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidates. Artisans have registered for the Arts & Crafts Fair and food vendors for the International Street of Foods to be on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 and bands and other units to participate in this year's Laurel Parade on Saturday, June 20. We are also receiving lots of phone calls from visitors who have already booked rooms," she noted.

"Based on Governor Wolf's phase-in plan to reopen businesses and hold local events, Wellsboro may be in the yellow or second phase starting on May 8 and may be in the third or green phase by June, which would mean the Laurel Festival could be held. We are monitoring what happens and continuing to make plans so we are prepared," VanNess said.

For more information about festival events, contact the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce by calling (570) 724-1926, emailing info@wellsboropa.com or visiting wellsboropa.com.