Lewisburg, Pa. – Preparation for a potential influx of COVID-19 patients caused Evangelical Community Hospital to curtail elective services and seek more funding.

Last month, officials at Evangelical announced they would temporarily suspend elective surgeries and consolidate services. Several hundred employees were furloughed. As a result, the hospital system has lost 30 percent of its revenue, said Kendra Aucker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evangelical Community Hospital. “We are closely monitoring impact for state and federal funding,” Aucker said on a teleconference Friday.

Last week, Evangelical Community Hospital received $2.5 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The funds are based on the 2019 Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement paid to the hospital and are roughly 6 percent of the payments received in 2019, according to Deanna Hollenbach, Public Relations/Communications Manager for Evangelical Community Hospital.

The funds will be used to mitigate revenue losses and increased expenses caused by the COVID-19 response. Revenue loss includes the cancellation of elective procedures. Increased expenses include costs associated with the purchase of additional PPE, implementation of alternate test and surge sites, additional equipment needs, supplies to treat COVID-19 patients, higher levels of cleaning products and methods, etc., Hollenbach said.

Aucker stressed the importance of keeping the hospital afloat. “My responsibility is to this community. I must protect this hospital so that it’s here when COVID-19 is over,” Aucker said.

In regard to supplies, Aucker mentioned Evangelical Community Hospital has received some donations. Amish and Mennonite groups are making cloth masks for patients. A group is making protective gowns out of Tyvek building material, which Evangelical will stockpile in case of a true crisis. Other groups, such as Bucknell University students are making supplies.

Evangelical’s latest COVID-19 case numbers, as of Friday, April 17, included 526 patients tested. Of those tests, 50 had positive results. Twenty-one patients were awaiting results. There was one previously reported death. Evangelical Community Hospital cannot release further information on the patients due to privacy laws, Aucker said. “Not every patient who tests positive will be hospitalized. Most will be instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days,” Aucker said.

Models have shown that case count will peak in north east Pennsylvania by mid-May, and a little later in our area, Aucker said. However, as the rise of case counts slows down a bit, Aucker feels we are beginning to flatten the curve. Heated tents were placed two weeks ago in the ambulance bay area of the hospital to accommodate potential COVID-19 patients. “They have not opened yet. It was close a week or two ago, but we haven’t yet,” Aucker said.

“I want to reassure the community that they need not fear coming to the Emergency Department and other buildings,” Aucker said. She pointed out that all patients as well as contractors for the PRIME expansion project are screened upon entering. Surfaces are disinfected frequently. Visitation rules have been tightened. Staff wears the proper personal protective equipment and follows protocol. “People should feel comfortable coming here for the care they need,” Aucker said.

Evangelical Community Hospital currently uses nasal swab testing for COVID-19, which is the “gold standard” for testing, according to Angela K. Lahr, MHA, MT (ASCP), Vice President, Clinical Operations. To be effective, the swab must go up to where the nasal passage meets the back of the throat. Tests are currently sent to a state lab and results are back within 48 to 72 hours.

Antibody testing kits are still being developed and Evangelical hopes to eventually acquire kits. The antibody test kits will be useful in determining how widespread COVID-19 is and how long it takes for a person to develop immunity, Lahr said.

“If a large percentage of the population is immune, we can lift restrictions without another outbreak,” Lahr said. A large number of people will need to have exposure, or a vaccine is needed to gain that immunity. “There’s going to be some mitigation in place until we get that immunity,” Lahr said.