Lewisburg -- Evangelical Community Hospital typically has a strong financial position, and the healthcare provider aims to maintain that economic health despite the challenges presented by COVID-19. The virus has imposed several unexpected costs, but even these are manageable.

“During the COVID-19 response and at present, the Hospital has prudently managed expenses and remains stable and solid,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital.

“By taking decisive action with the workforce, seeking out federal and state grants, and matching the recall of furloughed employees with patient volumes, the Hospital has mitigated some of the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on operations,” Aucker said.

With the organization’s new fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, Hospital leaders have worked to forge a realistic yet ambitious budget and waded through some tough choices.

“We have a shared responsibility to continue meeting the health and wellness needs of our community,” said Aucker. “Our friends, families, and neighbors have come to trust the care they receive from the Hospital and our goal in all of these difficult financial decisions has been to find ways to ensure the Hospital remains an access point for care long into the future.”

The Hospital has already significantly reduced expenditures and capital spending, deferring some planned projects to later years.

To maintain fiscal health for the long-term, the Hospital announced other steps related to employee compensation, including:

Delaying market adjustment and merit increases until January 2021

Reducing hourly staffing incentives

Reducing training hours

Reducing the discretionary 401K employer contribution

Reducing salaries and benefits by not filling 15.7 open fulltime positions

In June, 27 employees opted for voluntary early retirement, aiding in bridging budget gaps for the coming fiscal year and positioning the Hospital to better manage the entire workforce.

Effective June 30, 2020, the Hospital reduced its workforce by 15 employees, which equates to less than one percent. These reductions were determined an essential part of the recovery plan in order to ensure the Hospital can continue to live out its mission to the community.

The Hospital is working with the impacted employees to attempt to align them with open positions within the organization that match their skill sets and providing resources to help them find other employment outside the organization.

“These are challenging times for hospitals and health systems across the state. We are not alone in making changes to operations for financial security,” said Aucker. “Our employees are our greatest asset and we’ve always made decisions to support their value. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has forced our leadership to make decisions that impact our employees but allow us to continue as an independent Hospital that serves the community well into the future.”

Hospital leadership continues to monitor operational needs, fiscal responsibility, and ways to reduce cost while not impacting the quality of care patients deserve to receive from its community hospital.