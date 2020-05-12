The lion's share of coronavirus tests have been deployed in Montour County, while testing rates lag across the rest of Northcentral Pa., state public health and U.S. Census Bureau data show.

"Testing rates are low in every county except for Montour. It's off the charts compared to all of the other counties," Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Professor of Medicine and Epidemiologist Caleb Alexander said.

Sixteen percent of Montour County's population was tested for coronavirus, while testing rates average 1% across the rest of the region, according to May 9 data.

Are the people of Montour County being tested more often because they're getting sick more often?

Not necessarily.

"Columbia County has a relatively low testing rate but a much higher case positive rate. This may reflect a combination of different people being tested and higher rates of the disease," Alexander said.

So why is Montour County's testing rate so much higher than the rest of the region's?

"It's possible that this is a reflection of Geisinger tests that are being done on-site ... chances are high, I would say, that this reflects some artifact of health system testing," Alexander said.

On-site screening

Approximately 2,871 Geisinger employees reside in Montour County, Geisinger Media Relations Specialist Marc Stempka said.

That means approximately 16% of Montour County's population works for Geisinger - a figure in line with the county's 16% testing rate.

Stempka declined to say how many Geisinger Danville employees tested positive for COVID-19 but said 130 employees tested positive for the virus across its 27,000-employee system.

"A large majority of them note being exposed at work," Stempka said.

All Geisinger employees are screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the start of every shift and have access to "dedicated testing facilities with same-day availability," Stempka said.

Asymptomatic testing

Geisinger is the majority health system in Montour County, with 62% of the population insured by Geisinger Health Plan, according to figures from Geisinger Media Relations Specialist Marc Stempka.

Both Geisinger and UPMC Susquehanna locally process their own COVID-19 tests (in Danville and Williamsport, respectively), but Geisinger got a leg up on asymptomatic testing.

On April 30, Geisinger began testing all admitted pregnant mothers expected to deliver.

"Since testing began at Geisinger Medical Center on April 30, there have been 61 deliveries," Stempka said. "Testing data is logged by county of residence and does not necessarily reflect where someone was tested or received treatment for COVID-19."

On May 8, UPMC Susquehanna began offering asymptomatic patients "scheduled for procedures" at UPMC Williamsport, UPMC Lock Haven, and UPMC Muncy the option to test for coronavirus, UPMC Communications Manager Tyler Wagner said.

Since UPMC's asymptomatic testing program was not implemented until May 8, it would have little affect on the regional testing rate data from May 9.

Wagner declined to answer when asked whether or not UPMC was testing "all admitted pregnant mothers expected to deliver," as is Geisinger's policy.

Wagner declined to clarify whether UPMC was offering COVID-19 tests to both in- and out-patients coming to the hospital for procedures.

Double or nothing

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine recently stated a goal to test 2% of the population in every region per month.

