Harrisburg, Pa. -- PennDOT has announced another extension of expiration dates for driver's licenses, identification cards, and learner's permits in response to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Expiration dates for these items that were scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through August 31, 2020, have been extended until August 31, 2020.

A camera card is considered a driver's license, so it is covered by the same terms and conditions extending other driver's license products. Camera cards with expiration dates within this time frame are also extended through August 31, 2020.

Additionally, limited services are available at some Driver License and Photo License Centers. For a list of open driver license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as their hours of operation, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov.