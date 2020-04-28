Unemployment Compensation (UC) is one of many benefits available to Pennsylvanians through the Department of Labor & Industry during the COVID-19 shutdown. However, reports that residents have had difficulty getting through, or that their claims have been delayed in being processed are plentiful.
Governor Wolf has addressed the lag time, acknowledging that the system as a whole has been overwhelmed. The Governor said investments have been made in increased staff and new technology.
The Department of Labor and Industry is recommending that anyone who applied for UC and requested a PIN # three weeks ago or longer, should request a new PIN. The Department reports that residents will receive back pay for the weeks they were unable to file.
To apply for unemployment benefits, you'll need to have:
- SSN
- Home address and mailing address (if different)
- Telephone number
- Valid email
- PIN - Personal Identification Number (optional)- If you have previously filed a UC claim using your previous PIN can prevent you from having to re-enter information
- Direct deposit bank information (optional) - bank name, address, account and routing number.
File your UC application for benefits using one of the following methods:
- Online: An online application can be filed using our secure website 7 days a week, 24 hours
- Telephone: An application can be filed on the statewide unemployment compensation toll-free number at 1-888-313-7284.
- Mail: A paper application can be mailed to a UC service center.
- Videophone service: For individuals who use American Sign Language (ASL) videophone service is available every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at 717-704-8474.
Know your rights