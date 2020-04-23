One of the most common questions the Chamber of Commerce said they receive is what an employer should do if an employee quits or refuses an offer of work and opts instead to file for unemployment compensation (UC).

"There are growing reports of this scenario becoming more frequent, particularly following enactment of the federal $600 per week benefit enhancement," according to a Chamber newsletter. That benefit is scheduled to expire July 24, 2020.

State officials on a recent webinar "were clear that an individual who turns down work in order to apply for UC should not be eligible for benefits. They were also clear that employers are obligated to report these incidences," says the Chamber.

According to the Pennsylvania Dept. of Labor and Industry website, "Section 402(a) of Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law provides, in part, that an employee shall be ineligible for compensation for any week in which their unemployment is due to failure, without good cause, to accept suitable work; provided that the employer who offers the work notifies the department of the refusal within seven days from when the offer is made."

"It's important for everyone to know the law in writing, and not a general interpretation," said Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce. Fink has heard from local businesses, those that have been approved through Gov. Wolf's waiver to resume operations, of employees refusing to work citing COVID-19.

In a press conference on Monday, Governor Wolf said that "if a person fears for his or her life," that falls within "good cause" to refuse work. And if businesses want to be able to compete with the benefits issued by the federal government, they should raise their compensation.

Fink points out the challenge in that statement. In order to raise their wages, small businesses would have to increase their prices. "Everything points to a recession, and business owners think 'If people aren't buying, how do I increase my prices to pay more?'"

In an area where there are significantly more small businesses than large manufacturers or employers, Fink believes "the vast majority of business owners want to pay people well."

There's a delicate balance of returning people to work safely and ensuring businesses can survive the shutdown. Fink suggests, "buy local. If you can't find what you need from a local business, buy it from your local Walmart or Target instead of ordering it online from Amazon. Your'e supporting local workers that way."

Employers seeking more information about unemployment compensation eligibility, or who need to report a refusal of work should file with the Department of Labor and Industry. Employers are also directed to report suspected fraud.