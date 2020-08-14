Harrisburg -- On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Aging warned Pennsylvanians about scammers using fake contact tracing calls to collect personal information. A contact tracing scam might involve the caller asking for a Social Security number of payment for tracing services, neither of which are ever a part of a real contact tracing call.

“Contact tracing is vital in the state’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and we want Pennsylvanians to be confident that if they receive a call from a contact-tracer that the call is legitimate,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “If someone is unsure and would like to verify if the caller does in fact work in contact tracing, they can call the PA Department of Health at 1-877-PA HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) to verify.”

Ideally, within 24 hours of receiving a positive COVID-19 test result through the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS), a trained public health staff member will conduct a phone interview with the person who tested positive. Through this call, the contact-tracer will obtain a list of individuals who may be in danger of catching the coronavirus and notifying those individuals.

After the initial phone call, a contact-tracer may use additional phone calls, text messages, emails, or mailed items to contact a person with a confirmed case.

While notifying those who were in contact with an infected individual, contact-tracers will not specify the person who tested positive.

A real contact-tracer may ask for:

Verification of birth date

Confirmation of address

Alternate phone numbers

Date and location of COVID-19 test

A real contact-tracer will NEVER ask for:

Social Security number

Financial or bank information

Personal details unrelated to possible exposure to someone with COVID-19

Personal information through text message

Filling out online forms with personal information

Photographs or videos

Passwords

Payments

Contact-tracers are also not permitted to share your information with any local, state, or federal law enforcement agencies.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging Robert Torres noted that older adults are at particular risk of being victims of this insidious type of scam.

“Scammers prefer to prey on individuals who may be more trusting, are alone, or may respond out of confusion or fear,” said Sec. Torres. “COVID-19 has isolated many older adults from family and other supports. Therefore, it’s understandable that an older adult, hearing that they may have been exposed, would want to cooperate with any effort to protect themselves or a loved one. However, it’s important that they stay alert about any contact from anyone identifying themselves as a contact tracer and do not provide personal information until they are sure the individual and information are legitimate.”

For more information about the contact tracing process, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.